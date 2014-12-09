FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scotiabank to become major sponsor of soccer in the Americas
December 9, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

Scotiabank to become major sponsor of soccer in the Americas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Nova Scotia said on Tuesday that it had become the official bank and first official partner of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football, which regulates soccer in the Americas.

As part of this deal, Scotiabank will also become the title sponsor of the Gold Cup, the CONCACAF Champions League and the Caribbean Nations Cup, a move set to expand the Canadian bank’s branding efforts in the region.

Scotiabank, which operates in many of the nations that are a part of CONCACAF, said the multiyear deal also included support for multiple youth tournaments in the region.

The bank, which already has similar agreements that support cricket in the Caribbean, hockey in Canada and baseball in the Dominican Republic, said it was keen to add soccer to the list.

Earlier this year, the bank reached a six-year deal to sponsor a large slice of Canadian media and telecom company Rogers Communications Inc’s coverage of the National Hockey League in Canada. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

