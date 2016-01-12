Scotiabank would see capital benefit from Thanachart sale - CEO

TORONTO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s Bank of Nova Scotia could improve its core capital strength by 40 to 60 basis points if it chooses to sell its stake in Thanachart Bank Pcl, Chief Executive Brian Porter told RBC’s Canadian Bank CEO Conference.

Scotiabank may consider strategic options for its 49 percent stake in Thanachart Bank, Thailand’s No. 2 car loan provider which is majority-owned by Thanachart Capital Pcl, Reuters reported in December.

“We’ll see what happens there, but I’ve always categorised Thanachart as an investment. If we were to realise some value there would be anywhere from 40 to 60 basis points of common equity tier 1,” Porter told the conference. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)