FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOFA names Geoffrey Greener new chief risk officer
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 3 years ago

BOFA names Geoffrey Greener new chief risk officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp named Geoffrey Greener its new chief risk officer following Terry Laughlin’s movement to a new role.

Greener, an enterprise capital management executive, will now be part of the senior management team, the bank said.

Laughlin’s new duties will include corporate strategy and enterprise client coverage.

He will also oversee an internal initiative to identify opportunities to simplify work flow and invest in the bank’s operating platform.

The U.S. Department of Justice is asking the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank to pay more than $13 billion to settle allegations that it overstated the quality of mortgage bonds it sold during the housing bubble, according to a report by Bloomberg News earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.