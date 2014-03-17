FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BofA names new head of global insurance investment banking
March 17, 2014

BofA names new head of global insurance investment banking

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed a new head of global insurance investment banking, poaching Kevin McLoughlin from rival Citigroup.

The bank said in an internal memo on Monday that McLoughlin will be based in London and report to co-heads of Global Financial Institutions Investment Banking, Jim O‘Neil and Bill Egan.

“He will be an important addition to our senior management team in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa),” the memo said.

BofA added McLoughlin has worked in the industry for more than 25 years, and was also head of global insurance at Citi.

