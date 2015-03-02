FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Bank of America-Merrill's Asia global markets head Boon Chye leaves firm-note
#Funds News
March 2, 2015

MOVES-Bank of America-Merrill's Asia global markets head Boon Chye leaves firm-note

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 2 (Reuters) - Boon Chye Loh, head of Asia-Pacific global markets for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has decided to leave the firm, an internal note said.

Loh, who was also country executive for Singapore and Southeast Asia, plans to take a break before deciding on his next endeavour, the internal note seen by Reuters said.

Chris Gammons has been appointed country executive for Singapore and Southeast Asia for the U.S. bank, the note said.

Loh joined BAML in 2012 from Deutsche Bank.

Loh’s name was mentioned as one of the potential successors for outgoing Singapore Exchange CEO Magnus Bocker by Singapore’s Straits Times newspaper last week. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Louise Heavens)

