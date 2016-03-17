FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BofA CEO Moynihan bank's highest-paid executive for first time
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 17, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

BofA CEO Moynihan bank's highest-paid executive for first time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Brian Moynihan received a higher year-end compensation award in 2015 than any other executive at the bank, the first time this has happened since he took the top job in 2010.

In each of the previous years Thomas Montag, currently the bank’s chief operating officer, had received a larger pay package than Moynihan. Montag oversees Bank of America’s investment bank, including its securities businesses.

Moynihan received cash and stock valued at $16 million in 2015, compared to $15.5 million for Montag, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/22px57O)

Moynihan fought off a shareholder campaign last year to strip him of the chairmanship. Some shareholders were upset that the bank had unilaterally changed its bylaws in 2014 to allow Moynihan to hold both the CEO and chairman roles after investors had voted in 2009 to separate them.

Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.