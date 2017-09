BOSTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services on Friday recommended Bank of America shareholders vote to strip Chief Executive Brian Moynihan of his additional title of chairman.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank gave Moynihan the additional title in 2014, but faced shareholder objections over the dual role. The bank now plans to hold a vote on bylaw changes allowing the him to be chairman on Sept. 22. (Reporting by Ross Kerber, editing by G Crosse)