ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch CIO leaves during reorganization

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch Wealth Management’s Chief Investment Officer Ashvin Chhabra is stepping down to run a family office, the bank said Friday.

Chhabra served as CIO and head of Investment Management & Guidance for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management since 2013. His move, announced internally on June 23, accompanies a reorganization in the Global Wealth & Retirement Solutions division, a bank spokeswoman said.

Patricio Diaz has been named chief operating officer for Global Wealth & Retirement Solutions, taking over from Stephen Hostetler, who joined Bank of America’s Global Risk division as the Strategy, Governance and Data Executive.

Diaz had previously serves as COO of the investment management and guidance business.

The head of Retirement & Personal Wealth Solutions, David Tyrie, will move over to Bank of America’s consumer bank side to head up their retail and preferred products.

Lorna Sabbia, who as head of Merrill’s Managed Solutions group spearheaded the development of the Merrill Lynch One platform, has been named as Tyrie’s replacement.

Sabbia will be replaced by Keith Glenfield, a 20-year Merrill Lynch veteran who had been leading the alternative investments business.

Nancy Fahmy, previously the head of private equity origination and technical sales, will take over for Glenfield leading alternative investments.

Chris Hyzy, the chief investment officer for Bank of America’s U.S. Trust, takes on the additional role of leading the Global Wealth & Investment Management chief investment office, reporting to Andy Sieg and U.S. Trust President Keith Banks. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Andrew Hay)