FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Debt veteran Paul Richards retires from BofAML
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Debt veteran Paul Richards retires from BofAML

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Alex Chambers

LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Paul Richards has retired from Bank of America Merrill Lynch after a 28-year career at the firm during which he held a number of senior debt positions, the bank said.

Richards’ last role was co-head of EMEA corporate banking and debt capital markets alongside Fernando Vicario but prior to that he ran debt origination for the region. Before that he was head of debt syndicate. He started at Merrill Lynch in 1986 where he was trading fixed income products.

The firm has made a series of promotions to fill the gap left after the retirement of Richards and Giles Hutson.

Richards is replaced by co-head of financial institutions corporate and investment banking, EMEA, Marc Tempelman, who moves back to a capital markets desk. Tempelman’s previous job was head of FIG DCM. Michael Frieser will lead financial institutions investment banking in EMEA alone.

Head of syndicate, Jeff Tannenbaum, is given additional responsibility as head of DCM origination, reporting to Tempelman and Vicario. Giles Hutson retired a week ago as head of debt capital markets for Continental Europe.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.