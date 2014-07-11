FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of America names Mayank Saxena head of SE Asia financials -memo
July 11, 2014 / 3:39 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of America names Mayank Saxena head of SE Asia financials -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 11 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp has appointed Mayank Saxena as head of its Southeast Asia financial institutions group, the U.S. bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

Saxena was previously at Credit Suisse in Singapore, also covering financial institutions in Southeast Asia. He will be responsible for sourcing and executing investment banking deals for financial institution clients in the region, the memo said.

A spokesperson for Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong declined to comment. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

