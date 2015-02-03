Bank of America fails to overturn Countrywide fraud verdict

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday rejected Bank of America Corp’s bid to throw out a jury verdict finding it liable for the sale of questionable loans to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac before the financial crisis, which led to a $1.27 billion civil penalty.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said “the jury’s conclusion that this was a massive and intentional fraud was amply supported by the evidence.” He also rejected Bank of America’s alternative request for a new trial.

The U.S. Department of Justice had accused the bank’s Countrywide unit of having lied to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac about the quality of loans it was selling to the government-controlled mortgage companies.

Its lawsuit centered on Countrywide’s “High Speed Swim Lane” program, also called HSSL or Hustle, which the government said emphasized speed over quality, and rewarded staff based on volume. It was created before Bank of America bought Countrywide in July 2008.

Bank of America spokesman Lawrence Grayson declined to comment. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank has said it would appeal the Oct. 2013 verdict and subsequent penalty. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)