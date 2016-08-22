FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. appeals court declines to reconsider Bank of America ruling
August 22, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

U.S. appeals court declines to reconsider Bank of America ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday refused to reconsider its decision to overturn a $1.27 billion penalty against Bank of America Corp and a jury verdict finding it liable for mortgage fraud leading up to the 2008 financial crisis.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York rejected a petition by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's office to have a three-judge panel rehear the case and give the government at least an opportunity to seek a new trial. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)

