REFILE-Bank of America wins reversal of $1.27 billion penalty in "Hustle" case

(Adds missing 'a' in first paragraph)

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday threw out Bank of America Corp's $1.27 billion penalty in a fraud case over defective mortgages sold by its Countrywide unit, dealing the U.S. Justice Department a major setback.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said that the proof at trial was insufficient under federal fraud statutes to establish liability in connection with the "Hustle" mortgage program, which was run at the former Countrywide Financial Corp. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)