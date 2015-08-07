FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch lands 3 brokers
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 7, 2015 / 10:01 PM / in 2 years

ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch lands 3 brokers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Three Seattle brokers whose clients include some of the nation’s largest churches joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch from Morgan Stanley , Bank of America said on Friday.

Hyeon Kang, Larry Dime and Hung Tran managed about $250 million in assets at Morgan Stanley for clients in the religious and corporate sectors, as well as high net worth families. They generated $2.3 million in revenues for Morgan Stanley over the last year.

Led by Kang, the group has grown their business managing money for religious organizations in part because they are churchgoers themselves.

The group joined Merrill Lynch on July 31, and is based in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue, Washington. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.