Feb 7 Bank of America Corp will open 50 to 60 new branches over the next year, Dean Athanasia, co-head of its consumer banking unit, said during a question and answer session Tuesday at a conference hosted by Credit Suisse.

A bank spokeswoman told Reuters Bank of America will also be closing branches in certain markets, so the 50 to 60 branches do not a represent a net increase.

(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; editing by Diane Craft)