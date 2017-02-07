UPDATE 2-Fund firm Henderson sees outflows even as full-year assets rise
* Shares down 2.1 pct; says Janus tie-up on track (Adds analyst quote, share reaction, background)
Feb 7 Bank of America Corp will open 50 to 60 new branches over the next year, Dean Athanasia, co-head of its consumer banking unit, said during a question and answer session Tuesday at a conference hosted by Credit Suisse.
A bank spokeswoman told Reuters Bank of America will also be closing branches in certain markets, so the 50 to 60 branches do not a represent a net increase.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; editing by Diane Craft)
* Shares down 2.1 pct; says Janus tie-up on track (Adds analyst quote, share reaction, background)
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Oil prices rose on Thursday, boosted by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories, although bloated crude supplies meant that fuel markets remain under pressure.
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments