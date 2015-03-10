CORRECTED-ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch's top broker in Indiana leaves firm

(Corrects first paragraph to “last week,” from “Friday,” corrects paragraph five to Buck’s daughter “also left the firm,” from “also resigned.”)

By Elizabeth Dilts

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - One of Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s highest producing financial advisers in Indiana, Tom Buck, left the firm last week, according to a Bank of America spokesman.

Additional details about Buck’s departure and next moves were not immediately available and Bank of America declined to comment further.

Buck, 61, managed $1.2 billion in client assets, according to a 2014 list of top advisers published by Barron‘s, which had named Buck the number one adviser in Indiana in 2013.

Based in Indianapolis, Buck led a 13-person team of advisers and client associates that included his 29-year-old daughter, Ann Buck.

Ann Buck also left the firm, according to the Bank of American spokesman. The family could not be reached for comment.

A former linebacker for Indiana University’s football team, Tom Buck holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA in finance from the school, according to a 2010 article published in the university’s magazine.

He joined Merrill Lynch in 1981, and never worked at another securities brokerage, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s BrokerCheck database.

Ann Buck joined the firm in 2009. According to her profile on their advisory group’s Merrill Lynch website, she was also a cheerleader for the Indianapolis Colts football team, starting in 2011. (Additional reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Alden Bentley)