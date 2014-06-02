FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of America Merrill Lynch hires UBS's Waddell
June 2, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of America Merrill Lynch hires UBS's Waddell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has named Tim Waddell, a 28-year veteran of rival UBS , as vice chairman of corporate and investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

In an internal memo seen by Reuters, the U.S. bank’s co-heads of corporate and investment banking in EMEA, Bob Elfring and Diego De Giorgi, said Waddell will start in September, working from the bank’s London office.

In his new role, Waddell will be responsible for strengthening relationships with key British clients and developing new senior relationships across the business, Monday’s memo said.

Waddell has spent almost 30 years in investment banking, starting his career at SG Warburg, before holding a number of senior positions at UBS, including co-head of the UK investment bank. Most recently he was chairman of UK coverage and advisory.

Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
