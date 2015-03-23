Merrill Lynch fined $2.5 million in Massachusetts

BOSTON, March 23 (Reuters) - Massachusetts’ top securities regulator on Monday said that he has fined Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch unit $2.5 million for failing to stick to its own compliance rules.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin settled charges with Merrill, Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith that accused the brokerage of failing to supervise employees properly. The matter related to an internal presentation made to Merrill executives and financial advisers about transferring client assets.