Ex-Merrill Lynch broker Tom Buck joins RBC
April 10, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-Merrill Lynch broker Tom Buck joins RBC

Elizabeth Dilts

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - Tom Buck, one of Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s highest-producing financial advisers in Indiana who was fired last month, has joined RBC Wealth Management, part of Royal Bank of Canada, an RBC spokeswoman confirmed Friday.

Buck, 61, managed $1.2 billion in client assets for Merrill Lynch before his highly publicized termination in March for, among other charges, failing to discuss pricing alternatives with a client, according to regulatory filings made public by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Buck’s U5 form, a regulatory filing that discloses why a broker is terminated, said he provided inaccurate information on to Merrill Lynch on certain client accounts and mismarked bond cross trade order tickets. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Ted Botha)

