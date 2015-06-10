FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BofA Merrill Lynch hires Canada energy investment banking head
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 10, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BofA Merrill Lynch hires Canada energy investment banking head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch appointed JPMorgan banker Jeffrey Hamilton to lead its energy investment banking operations in Canada, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an internal BofA Merrill Lynch memo.

Hamilton, a former professional hockey player, will focus on developing relationships with Canadian companies to boost Merrill Lynch's market share of the Canadian oil and gas sector, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1KVuFUZ)

Hamilton, who will also work to develop cross-border opportunities in Canada’s oil patch, starts in September and will be based in Calgary, the Journal said. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.