5 months ago
Merrill Lynch cuts some national business divisions
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 29, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 5 months ago

Merrill Lynch cuts some national business divisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - Bank of America's Merrill Lynch said it is reducing the number of business divisions it has nationwide from 10 to six and changing some of the executives leading those units, according to a memo sent to employees Wednesday.

The head of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Andy Sieg told the firm's roughly 14,500 brokers that the move was part of an effort to "make the organization feel like a smaller, more tightly integrated firm." (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by David Gregorio)

