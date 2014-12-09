ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch adds 5 brokers, loses 1 to HighTower

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch said it hired five financial advisers during the first week of December away from UBS AG and Citigroup Inc’s Personal Wealth Management where they collectively managed more than half a billion dollars in assets.

At the same time, the Chicago-based independent broker-dealer HighTower Advisors LLC hired away one of Merrill Lynch’s veteran brokers who had $225 million in client assets and who had been with the firm for more than 30 years.

Merrill Lynch and HighTower both announced the hires Monday.

Merrill’s hires include the four-person team of Deryl Heath McGallion, Christopher Davis, Stan Davis and Hugh Hawkins, who joined Merrill’s Beaumont, Texas, office on Dec. 5 from UBS Financial Services, where they managed $395 million in assets and generated $3.9 million in revenues.

Mario Fratto joined Merrill Lynch’s office in New York City on Dec. 4 from Citi Personal Wealth Management where he had managed $153 million in assets.

UBS declined to comment, and Citi Personal Wealth Management did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On the U.S. West Coast, HighTower recruited broker Doug Conklin from Merrill Lynch to the Ezzell-Conklin Group, an independent financial advisory group started by Conklin’s former Merrill Lynch colleague, Jason Ezzell, that affiliates with HighTower’s Network channel. At Merrill Lynch, Conklin managed $225 million in assets.

The Network channel is HighTower’s branch for advisers who want to use the firm’s platform and technology but maintain independent ownership over their business. HighTower also has a Partnership channel, through which the firm buys advisers’ practices and gives them equity.

A Merrill Lynch spokeswoman confirmed Conklin left.

Merrill Lynch has lost a number of experienced advisers in recent months, including a 34-year veteran broker and his six-person team who left in early December to join Raymond James & Associates.

The firm said it continues to hire many advisers too, with 150 new hires in the third quarter this year. The Texas-based team is the first group Merrill Lynch announced it hired since late October that had managed more than half a billion dollars.

For HighTower, Conklin’s hire comes at a time when the firm is growing its Network channel, said Michael Parker, HighTower’s national director of enterprise development and recruiting.

HighTower now has six financial advisory groups on its Network channel, and hopes to grow it as large as its Partnership channel by December 2015, Parker said. More than 40 groups affiliate with HighTower’s Partnership channel. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)