FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch recruits broker from UBS
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 19, 2014 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch recruits broker from UBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch said Friday it recruited a broker away from UBS Wealth Advisors.

Dale Waters joined Merrill Lynch in Hunt Valley, Maryland, on Dec. 12 from UBS, where he managed $185 million in assets and generated $1.87 million in fees and commissions for the firm.

Waters has 23 years of industry experience and previously worked for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, UBS, and Wells Fargo Advisors are the four largest securities brokerages in the United States by broker sales force. The firms frequently recruit top-producing advisers away from each other.

UBS declined to comment, saying it does not comment on adviser moves. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.