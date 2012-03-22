FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BAML's Europe president Moulds to retire-memo
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 22, 2012 / 6:10 PM / 6 years ago

BAML's Europe president Moulds to retire-memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch ’s president of Europe and Canada Jonathan Moulds is set to retire at the end of the second quarter to focus on philanthropic projects, according to an internal memo see by Reuters.

Christian Meissner, who is head of global corporate and investment banking, will also take on the job of European president on an interim basis, pending regulatory approval, the memo said.

Moulds will also be interim president for emerging markets, excluding Asia. Andrea Orcel, a top BAML dealmaker whose responsibilities also included emerging markets, is leaving to join UBS.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.