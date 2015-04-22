FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BofA Merrill hires Armin von Falkenhayn for Germany
April 22, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BofA Merrill hires Armin von Falkenhayn for Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch appointed former Deutsche Bank executive Armin von Falkenhayn as country executive for Germany and head of corporate and investment banking for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Holger Bross, who was head of the business in Germany since 2012, has been appointed chairman of Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Von Falkenhayn will join the firm in June and will be based in Frankfurt, the bank said. He has worked at Deutsche Bank for over 25 years.

The bank also said Christof Bechtel and Stefan Mueller, co-heads of investment banking for Germany and Austria, will also be in charge of Switzerland. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)

