FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Bill Murphy joins global equities prime brokerage team at BofA
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 2, 2015 / 9:40 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Bill Murphy joins global equities prime brokerage team at BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch said it made three appointments to its global equities prime brokerage division this week.

The bank appointed Bill Murphy, who joins from Massey Quick & Co, Sally Carlson from Telligent Capital Management Ltd and Jonathan Brenner from Ehrenkranz Partners LP to its global equities team, spokeswoman Kristen Kaus said.

All three will report to Omeed Malik, head of U.S. prime brokerage distribution, and Brooke Jones, the co-head of Americas capital strategy, Kaus told Reuters in an email on Thursday.

The appointments were first reported by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.