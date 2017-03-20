FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2017 / 3:51 PM / 5 months ago

MOVES-Bank of America hires Bischof from Morgan Stanley to co-head unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp has hired Eric Bischof from Morgan Stanley to co-head its global Financial Institutions Group (FIG), according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Bischof will be based in New York and will partner with fellow BoA co-head Jim O'Neil to implement the bank's global strategy as well as deepen client relationships and drive increased growth and market share, according to the memo attributed to Diego De Giorgi, head of global investment banking.

No start date for Bischof was given in the statement, the contents of which was confirmed by the bank.

Bischof has spent the last 20 years at Morgan Stanley, most recently as co-head of global FIG. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis; Writing by David French; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

