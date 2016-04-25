FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Bank of America Merrill Lynch promotes Rizzo to head of investment banking EMEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has promoted Luigi Rizzo to head of investment banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to a memo sent on Monday.

Rizzo, who was previously head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the region after joining the bank in 2013 from Goldman Sachs, will report to Bob Elfring, head of EMEA corporate and investment banking and Karim Assef and Diego De Giorgi who are co-heads of global investment banking.

The Wall Street bank also promoted Patrick Ramsey, Jack MacDonald and Adrian Mee to expanded roles as co-heads of global M&A, according to a separate memo. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Freya Berry)

