FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
MOVES-Societe Generale hires Bank of America's Gumier as Italy country head - sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 15, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 9 months ago

MOVES-Societe Generale hires Bank of America's Gumier as Italy country head - sources

Pamela Barbaglia

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Societe Generale has poached Bank of America's head of global corporate banking for Italy, Alessandro Gumier, to lead its Italian business, four sources familiar with the matter said.

Gumier, who joined the Wall Street lender over a decade ago, will take over from Societe Generale's group country head Patrizia Micucci, who stepped down in July.

Officials at Societe Generale and Bank of America declined to comment.

Gumier's appointment comes after Bank of America's Chief Executive for Italy, Marco Morelli, left the bank in September to lead the restructuring of Monte dei Paschi di Siena as its new CEO.

A series of senior dealmakers have left international banks active in Italy recently, including at Japan's Nomura and Britain's Barclays.

That's despite Italy being home to some of the biggest fee payers in Europe. Ailing lender Monte dei Paschi paid banks more than 400 million euros ($429 million) for two capital increases in as many years and is now working on an expensive rescue plan.

Milan-based Gumier has over 15 years of experience in banking, having previously worked at Citigroup and Standard Chartered.

He will leave Bank of America this week, handing over to Mario Ambrosio, a managing director at Bank of America's Italian corporate banking business, who has been promoted to head the division.

Ambrosio will report to Fernando Vicario, head of corporate banking across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). ($1 = 0.9322 euros) (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.