FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BofA's John Addis leaves amid job cuts - Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 26, 2015 / 11:25 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BofA's John Addis leaves amid job cuts - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp’s John Addis, a senior Merrill Lynch executive in the firm’s equities division, left the company as jobs were cut, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Addis, 45, was head of Delta One Americas trading in his last role. Previously, he was based in London as head of global markets financing and futures in Europe, and managed businesses including prime brokerage, securities lending and structured products. (bloom.bg/1NeTZXQ)

Todd C. Bertsch, a director responsible for sales and sales trading for smaller accounts, is also leaving the company, the report said. Bertsch joined Bank of America five years ago from Lighthouse Financial Group.

The departures of Addis and Bertsch follow that of Henry Mulholland, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's head of equities for the Americas, in March. (reut.rs/1FXQp1O)

Bank of America was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.