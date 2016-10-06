BRIEF-Amerigo resources says unionized employees strike at Amerigo's MVC
* Amerigo Resources Ltd Says Unionized Employees Have Initiated Strike Action At Minera Valle Central, Co's Operation Located Near Rancagua, Chile
Oct 6 Bank of America said on Thursday John Thiel, head of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, has decided to step down.
Thiel will become vice chairman of Global Wealth and Investment Management, effective Jan. 1.
Andy Sieg, head of BofA's global wealth and retirement solutions division, will replace Thiel. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)
Oct 6 Pfizer Inc, the largest U.S. drugmaker, said on Thursday it aims to sell its New York City world headquarters buildings in midtown Manhattan by the end of 2017 and to begin moving into more modern Manhattan facilities no sooner than the first half of 2019.
Oct 6 Britain's SVG Capital accepted an offer from Goldman Sachs and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on Thursday, saying it gave shareholders a better return than a hostile bid from U.S. private equity rival HarbourVest.