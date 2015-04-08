FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
April 8, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of America appoints co-heads of global investment banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp appointed Karim Assef and Diego De Giorgi co-heads of global investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Assef was global head of investment banking coverage and De Giorgi was co-head of Europe, Middle East and Africa global corporate and investment banking since 2013, the memo said.

De Giorgi was chief operating officer at Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s investment banking division in New York before joining Bank of America in 2012.

Assef and De Giorgi will still be based in New York and London respectively, according to the memo.

Bank of America ranked second in global net investment banking fees for the fourth quarter of 2014, with total fees of $1.5 billion, according to its quarterly report in January. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
