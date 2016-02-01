FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Bank of America executive for compliance
#Funds News
January 29, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Bank of America executive for compliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects fourth paragraph to indicate Dominick reports to Warner, not Neil Radey)

By Dan Freed

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG said Friday it has hired Paula Dominick from Bank of America Corp to the position of chief compliance officer for the Americas.

Dominick spent more than 10 years in various senior positions at Bank of America, including chief compliance officer and interim chief risk officer. Most recently, she was managing director and strategy executive working on a cost cutting project at the bank called “Simplify and Improve,” the bank said.

Prior to joining Bank of America, Dominick spent 18 years at Goldman Sachs, where she was head of credit research.

Dominick did not return calls to her office at Credit Suisse. She reports to Lara Warner, chief compliance and regulatory affairs officer, a Credit Suisse spokesman said. (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
