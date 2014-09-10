FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BofA top trading executives leave as job cuts loom-Bloomberg
September 10, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-BofA top trading executives leave as job cuts loom-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp’s two top trading executives have departed as the bank gets ready to eliminate fixed-income and equities jobs worldwide, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

David Moore, chief of North American rates trading, and David Hartney, global head of futures execution, left this week, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1AyU0gZ)

Moore joined the bank in 2011 after more than two decades at Morgan Stanley, where he ran the United States and European interest-rates unit, the report said.

Hartney joined in 2012 after almost 18 years at JPMorgan Chase & Co, the report added.

Bank of America could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
