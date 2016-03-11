FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BofA to fire at least 15 senior bankers in Asia - Bbg
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 11, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

MOVES-BofA to fire at least 15 senior bankers in Asia - Bbg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp fired at least 15 senior bankers at its investment-banking unit in Asia this week, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Among those fired were three managing directors and 12 directors, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1Wei4BT)

Wang Bing, a managing director in the China investment-banking business, and Patrick Steinemann, co-head of Asia industrials banking, are among executives leaving the bank, the people said.

Most of the cuts came in Hong Kong, along with reductions in Singapore and Australia, the people said. Andrew Brown, a managing director responsible for coverage of top clients, also left, they said.

The bank also eliminated junior positions and back-office jobs, the people said, without providing details on those cuts.

Bank of America spokesman Paul Scanlon declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
