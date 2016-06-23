FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BAML appoints former Greenhill co-CEO head of EMEA M&A- memo
June 23, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

MOVES-BAML appoints former Greenhill co-CEO head of EMEA M&A- memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed former Greenhill co-CEO Luca Ferrari head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to a memo sent on Thursday.

Ferrari, who left advisory firm Greenhill and Co in October, will join the Wall Street bank in July based in London.

Ferrari previously worked at both Goldman Sachs and UBS.

He fills the role vacated in April when Luigi Rizzo was promoted to head of investment banking EMEA. (Reporting by Anjuli Davies; editing by Sophie Sassard)

