5 months ago
Bank of America shareholders revive chairman debate
March 15, 2017 / 4:19 PM / 5 months ago

Bank of America shareholders revive chairman debate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Brian Moynihan will once again face a shareholder vote on whether he should maintain both roles, according to the bank's proxy filing on Wednesday.

Shareholders also successfully submitted proposals on whether the second-largest U.S. bank should toughen claw-back provisions for executive pay, consider divesting some of its assets and prepare a report examining gender pay equity.

The four proposals will be put up for vote at the bank's annual general meeting on April 26.

In the proxy, Bank of America's board advised shareholders to reject each of the shareholder proposals, as they have in the past. A proposal in 2015 to split the chairman and CEO roles was unsuccessful, as were previous proposals to strengthen claw-back rules. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Jonathan Oatis)

