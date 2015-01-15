FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of America profit falls on lower bond trading revenue
#Consumer Financial Services
January 15, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of America profit falls on lower bond trading revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp, the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 14 percent fall in quarterly profit, largely due to lower revenue from fixed-income trading.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $2.74 billion, or 25 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $3.18 billion, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier. [ID:ID:nBw16jrpDa]

Analysts on average had estimated earnings of 31 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore and Peter Rudegeair in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
