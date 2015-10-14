FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BofA posts profit on lower expenses
#Market News
October 14, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

BofA posts profit on lower expenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-earlier loss related to a multi-billion dollar settlement with the U.S. government over mortgages.

The No. 2 U.S. bank by assets reported net income of $4.07 billion, or 37 cents per share, attributable to shareholders for the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

In the year-earlier period, the bank had a loss of $470 million, or 4 cents per share, as it took a $5.6 billion charge related to the mortgage settlement.

Non-interest expense declined 31 percent to $13.8 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 33 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the figures reported on Wednesday were comparable. (Reporting by Sweta Singh and Anil D‘Silva in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

