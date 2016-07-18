FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bank of America profit falls 19.4 pct as provisions rise
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 18, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Bank of America profit falls 19.4 pct as provisions rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp, the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 19.4 percent fall in quarterly profit on Monday as it set aside more money to cover potential bad loans and earned less on its loans.

Net income attributable to the bank's common shareholders fell to $3.87 billion, or 36 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $4.80 billion, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/29PfzH5)

Provisions for bad loans rose 25 percent to $976 million and net interest income fell 12 percent to $9.2 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 33 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the figures were comparable.

Bank of America, headed by Chief Executive Brian Moynihan, had been expected to be one of the worst-performing banks in the quarter, in part due to its large exposure to the energy sector.

Of the other big U.S. banks that have reported so far, JPMorgan Chase & Co's profit fell 1.6 percent, Citigroup Inc's 14 percent and Wells Fargo & Co's 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.