BofA's wealth business profits fall on low interest rates, hiring -CEO
#Market News
July 15, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

BofA's wealth business profits fall on low interest rates, hiring -CEO

Elizabeth Dilts

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - Second quarter profits in Bank of America’s wealth management business fell five percent from the same quarter last year, bank executives said on Wednesday, weighed down by low interest rates and increased costs for new advisers.

The bank’s Global Wealth and Investment Management business, which includes Merrill Lynch and U.S. Trust, reported a net income of $690 million for the quarter ended June 30, down $36 million from second quarter 2014.

The wealth business hired more than 850 advisers over the last year, including 525 advisers to Merrill Lynch and 333 advisers to Merrill Edge, the brokerage unit for less wealthy clients that is based in bank branches.

Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said the business is committed to hiring experienced advisers and training new ones, although those advisers will take time to build up their businesses.

“That should be to our benefit over time but it’s having a drag in profitability right now because it’s an investment,” Moynihan said Wednesday on a call with analysts. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
