BofA to pay $12.5 mln SEC fine for causing 'mini-flash crashes'

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp agreed to pay a $12.5 million fine to settle U.S. regulatory charges that its Merrill Lynch unit's controls failed to prevent erroneous trading orders, causing "mini-flash crashes" in companies' stocks.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday said the penalty is its largest for violating the Market Access Rule. Bank of America did not admit to wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)