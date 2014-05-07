FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BofA shareholders vote with management at annual meeting
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

BofA shareholders vote with management at annual meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, May 7 (Reuters) - Bank Of America Corp shareholders voted in line with management at the bank’s annual meeting on Wednesday, with 93 percent supporting the executive compensation plan.

Shareholders also approved the election of board members and ratified PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the bank’s auditor, but rejected several proposals sponsored by investors.

At the meeting, management discussed the bank’s recent $4 billion error in calculating capital needs. Chief Executive Brian Moynihan called the mistake “disappointing” and Chairman Chad Holliday said the bank’s “goal is zero errors all the time.” (Reporting by Peter Rudegeair in Charlotte, North Carolina; writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.