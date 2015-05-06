FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
May 6, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of America shareholders side with board as director admits fault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - Investors in Bank of America Corp backed the company’s executive compensation, board nominations and opposition to shareholder proposals in votes at their annual meeting on Wednesday.

The company summarized the results and said it will release final vote tallies within four days.

Lead director Jack Bovender said that shareholders he talked to in recent weeks had been right to fault the board for changing company bylaws in October to allow CEO Brian Moynihan to also be chairman. The company said on Monday it will hold another vote on the combined roles no later than next year’s meeting. (Reporting by David Henry in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)

