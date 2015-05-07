Bank of America directors lose support from shareholders

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - Four Bank of America Corp directors on the board’s governance committee received unusually small majorities of votes for re-election at this week’s annual meeting, according to tallies the company released on Thursday.

None received more than 71.9 percent of the votes cast, compared with each last year receiving at least 98 percent.

Shareholder advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services had recommended voting against the four directors after their committee led the board in October to unilaterally change company bylaws to allow CEO Brian Moynihan to also be chairman of the board. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb)