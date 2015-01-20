FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Bank of America's U.S. Trust hires 15 in December
January 20, 2015

ON THE MOVE-Bank of America's U.S. Trust hires 15 in December

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Trust, Bank of America Corp’s private wealth management arm for high net worth clients, said on Tuesday it hired 15 advisers across the U.S. during December.

The advisers, mostly employees at banks and securities brokerages, were hired away from, among others, Citi Private Bank, Deutsche Bank AG and JP Morgan Securities , according to a statement from the firm.

U.S. Trust employs around 4,000 advisers and client service associates, according to the bank’s 2014 earnings report. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts. Editing by Andre Grenon)

