FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch lands $4 million team from Morgan Stanley
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 19, 2015 / 6:55 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch lands $4 million team from Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch said Tuesday it hired an elite team of three brokers away from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley, where they had produced nearly $4 million in fees and revenues last year.

The group, which is led by John Mirsepahi and includes Matthew Cali and Matthew Zamora, joined Merrill Lynch’s office in Rockefeller Center in New York on May 14.

A 20-year-industry veteran, Mirsepahi started at Paine Webber, a firm that was later bought by UBS AG. He later worked at Merrill Lynch from 1999 to 2005, leaving to join CitiGroup’s brokerage unit and later Morgan Stanley, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s (FINRA) BrokerCheck website.

In 2014, Mirsepahi was named a top U.S. advisor by Barron‘s.

Mirsepahi’s group, referred to as The J.M. Group, advises ultra high net worth and family office clients on fixed income investments, liability management and alternative investments.

In a statement released by Bank of America, Mirsepahi said the group was attracted to Merrill Lynch because of the firm’s access to Bank of America’s banking and lending products.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman confirmed the three left the firm, but declined to comment further. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.