MOVES-BofA names Kevin Latter head of South Africa investment banking
March 23, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BofA names Kevin Latter head of South Africa investment banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed Kevin Latter as head of investment banking in South Africa, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Latter, who joins from Deutsche Bank, will be based in Johannesburg working closely with Elif Bilgi, head of investment banking for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), and Richard Gush, country executive for South Africa.

A spokesperson for Bank of America Merrill Lynch confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

