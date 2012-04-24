BRIEF-Thai Bank of Ayudhya expects loan growth in Q2

BANGKOK, April 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Ayudhya Pcl :

* Expects second-quarter loan growth to continue, in line with the country’s economic growth, Chief Executive Mark Arnold told reporters after shareholders’ meeting

* Aims to maintain its 2012 net interest margin at about 4.24 percent

* Plans to sell non-performing loans (NPLs) worth about 3 billion baht ($97 million) in the second quarter, whoch should reduce its NPLs

* Thailand’s fifth-largest bank, part-owned by General Electric GE.N, reported a better-than-expected 22 percent rise in quarterly net profit ($1 = 30.99 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)