FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thai Bank of Ayudhya expects loan growth in Q2
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 24, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Bank of Ayudhya expects loan growth in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Ayudhya Pcl :

* Expects second-quarter loan growth to continue, in line with the country’s economic growth, Chief Executive Mark Arnold told reporters after shareholders’ meeting

* Aims to maintain its 2012 net interest margin at about 4.24 percent

* Plans to sell non-performing loans (NPLs) worth about 3 billion baht ($97 million) in the second quarter, whoch should reduce its NPLs

* Thailand’s fifth-largest bank, part-owned by General Electric GE.N, reported a better-than-expected 22 percent rise in quarterly net profit ($1 = 30.99 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.