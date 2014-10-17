Bank of Ayudhya Q3 net profit down 8 pct on year

BANGKOK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank of Ayudhya PCL, Thailand’s fifth-largest lender by assets, said on Friday its third-quarter net profit dropped 8 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to higher loan loss provision.

Net profit was 3.51 billion baht ($108 million) for the July-September quarter, slightly lower than the average 3.6 billion baht forecast by four analysts polled by Reuters.

Earnings rose 1.5 percent from the previous quarter, supported by lending growth, improved net interest margins and higher fee and service income, the bank said in a statement.

The bank, 72 percent owned by Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, maintains its 2014 loan growth target of 7 percent on expectations of continued economic recovery, improved business confidence and a rebound of private and public spending, the statement said.